DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stake Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,818 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,818 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $48,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS opened at $77.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.12 and a 52 week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $290,671.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $1,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,571.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

