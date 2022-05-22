Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $503,348.00

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. Digital Fitness has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and $503,348.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Fitness has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 57% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,839.70 or 0.12749083 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 462% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.46 or 0.00482988 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00033915 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Digital Fitness Profile

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,183,031 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

Buying and Selling Digital Fitness

