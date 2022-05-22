Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives $104.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.75.

APPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $25.48. 3,878,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,021. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.34. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 675.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine (Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

