Dimecoin (DIME) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.00

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $5.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005282 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 51.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000452 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00136263 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000096 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.