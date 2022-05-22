Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Purchased by Sunriver Management LLC

Sunriver Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,595,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,342 shares during the period. Diversey accounts for 7.6% of Sunriver Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings in Diversey were worth $47,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Diversey by 15.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Diversey by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in Diversey by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 464,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diversey by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversey during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DSEY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

Shares of DSEY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,055. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Diversey had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Diversey’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diversey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

