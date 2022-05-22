dKargo (DKA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $169.08 Million

dKargo (DKA) traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 22nd. In the last seven days, dKargo has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. dKargo has a market cap of $69.11 million and approximately $169.08 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dKargo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0679 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,855.77 or 0.99993670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002201 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001675 BTC.

dKargo Profile

dKargo is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

