Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Purchased by Sunriver Management LLC

Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,525 shares during the quarter. Dolby Laboratories comprises approximately 6.2% of Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sunriver Management LLC owned 0.41% of Dolby Laboratories worth $39,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 35.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,128,000 after purchasing an additional 339,994 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 998,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 896,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 734,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,633,000 after acquiring an additional 31,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 705,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,200,000 after purchasing an additional 21,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.11. The company had a trading volume of 502,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,031. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $104.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.11.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 48.31%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,837.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,288.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.