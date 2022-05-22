Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) PT Lowered to $74.00 at Morgan Stanley

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.25.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $30.99 on Thursday. Domo has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average of $50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.66.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domo will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $100,259.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,393.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $175,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,053 shares of company stock worth $5,441,410 in the last 90 days. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 153.2% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Domo by 222.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Domo by 90.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

