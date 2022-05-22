DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Position Trimmed by Prime Capital Management Co Ltd

Prime Capital Management Co Ltd lowered its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,822 shares during the period. DoorDash accounts for 16.9% of Prime Capital Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd owned 0.09% of DoorDash worth $47,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DASH traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,879,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,882,311. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.60 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.21.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.83, for a total transaction of $409,950.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 390,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 448,322 shares of company stock valued at $45,966,601. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

