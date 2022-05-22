DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives $163.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 15,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $997,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,724.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $9,613,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 448,322 shares of company stock worth $45,966,601. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,120,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $1,638,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in DoorDash by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 110,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,690,000 after acquiring an additional 30,490 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $2,591,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,230,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $66.23 on Thursday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $57.60 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.02.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

