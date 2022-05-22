Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Robert W. Baird

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DOCS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Doximity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.79.

Get Doximity alerts:

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.27. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion and a PE ratio of 45.74. Doximity has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $107.79.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.17 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 40.52%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $1,636,369.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,801,924 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.