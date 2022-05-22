Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Robert W. Baird

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
DOCS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Doximity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.79.
NASDAQ DOCS opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.27. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion and a PE ratio of 45.74. Doximity has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $107.79.
In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $1,636,369.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,801,924 in the last quarter.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.
About Doximity (Get Rating)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.