DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,902 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 220.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 324.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after acquiring an additional 182,696 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 214.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 328,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,834,000 after acquiring an additional 224,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.07. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $64.58.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $3,785,974.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $324,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.