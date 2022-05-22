Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Lifted by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $10,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,137 shares of company stock valued at $3,376,679 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.83. 3,375,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,311,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.77%.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

