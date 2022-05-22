Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $55.64 million and $6.52 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000466 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,912.89 or 0.99993295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002202 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001672 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 399,050,765 coins. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.