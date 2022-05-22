DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Bought by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15. DXC Technology has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $44.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Bank of America lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

