Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 24,533 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,533 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $13,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 29.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $74.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.08 and a 200-day moving average of $76.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

