Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,886,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,505,340,000 after buying an additional 114,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,245,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,282,543,000 after buying an additional 185,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,526,249,000 after buying an additional 119,371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,850,000 after purchasing an additional 445,902 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,694,677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $555.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.72 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $565.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $590.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,597 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

