Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,675 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $12,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Endava by 6.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,144,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Endava by 255.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,936 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,319,000. EAM Global Investors LLC raised its stake in Endava by 17.6% during the third quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 42,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

DAVA opened at $95.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.17. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.36 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

