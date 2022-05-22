Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $13.57 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,143 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $13,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on O. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.74 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.99. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

