Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,368 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $11,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 317.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 94,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $7,397,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 33,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,476,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.44.

LYB opened at $107.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.84.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

