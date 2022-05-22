Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,493 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 145.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,962 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,172 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,808,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 303.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $920.78.

TSLA stock opened at $663.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $571.22 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $687.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $929.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $965.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 417,001 shares of company stock valued at $373,252,861. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

