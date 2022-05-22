Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 239.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,937 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,482 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM stock opened at $131.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.01 and its 200 day moving average is $163.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.84%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

