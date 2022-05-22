Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,343 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of LivaNova worth $13,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,724,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in LivaNova by 147.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,398,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after purchasing an additional 832,305 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in LivaNova by 1,939.4% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 728,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,707,000 after purchasing an additional 692,980 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 6,335.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,316,000 after acquiring an additional 273,806 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 654,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after acquiring an additional 168,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 0.91. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $58.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.63.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $240.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.57 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,784 shares of company stock worth $470,316 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

