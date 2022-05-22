Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,636 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,998 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Qualys worth $11,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 401.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS opened at $120.37 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $150.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.78.

In related news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 10,200 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,234,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at $465,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,443,414. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

