Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 43,130 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,130 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Brink’s worth $14,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Brink’s by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,151,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brink's alerts:

In other Brink’s news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $352,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BCO opened at $56.71 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average of $65.62.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 87.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BCO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Brink’s Profile (Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.