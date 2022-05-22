Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,558 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $13,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $58,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,280 shares of company stock worth $245,057 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $101.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.37. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.49 and a 1-year high of $141.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.60. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

