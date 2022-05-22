Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,446 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $15,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,089,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,961,000 after buying an additional 32,571 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,135,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,581,000 after buying an additional 289,643 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,768,000 after acquiring an additional 226,310 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,018,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,621,000 after acquiring an additional 46,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 4,654 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $368,550.26. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,315.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $201,226.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,154.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $3,629,109. 28.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSM. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

MSM opened at $81.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.51. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.20 and a 1-year high of $95.95.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

