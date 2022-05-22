Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,102 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of SPX worth $14,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SPX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,469,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in SPX by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in SPX by 10.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in SPX by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 255,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,245,000 after acquiring an additional 33,166 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPX alerts:

Shares of SPX stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. SPX Co. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $68.24.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. SPX had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 33.11%. The business had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

SPX Profile (Get Rating)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.