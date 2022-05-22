Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

EBMT opened at $19.45 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $25.56. The company has a market cap of $130.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 12.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 114,898 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 1st quarter worth about $1,834,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 1st quarter worth about $1,474,000. TNF LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after buying an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

