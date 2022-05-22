Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.50.

EGRX opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The stock has a market cap of $593.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.50.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.85. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 114,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,306 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 70,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

