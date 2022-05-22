Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 104.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.7%.

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $503.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.97. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81.

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 46,964 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 19,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

