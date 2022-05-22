EarnX (EARNX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.79 Billion

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One EarnX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, EarnX has traded 360,260.9% higher against the US dollar. EarnX has a market cap of $5.79 billion and $46.39 million worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.32 or 0.09779051 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 467% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.68 or 0.00480200 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00033569 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008585 BTC.

EarnX’s total supply is 6,885,116,849,966 coins. EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance . The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EarnX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EarnX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

