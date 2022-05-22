East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 623,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345,159 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $49,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $68.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

