Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1373 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA EOS opened at $17.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.61. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 34,320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 23,640 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

