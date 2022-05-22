Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

NYSE:ETX opened at $20.00 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the first quarter worth $786,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 10.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 22,742 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the first quarter worth $170,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 49.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 9.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

