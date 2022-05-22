Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0813 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.
Shares of EFR stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $15.60.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.