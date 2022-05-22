Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0813 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of EFR stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $15.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

