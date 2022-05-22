Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ETG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:ETG opened at $16.55 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $22.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,993,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,874,000 after purchasing an additional 53,631 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 581,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,114 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 17,937 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

