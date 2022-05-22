Edenbrook Capital LLC Has $20.10 Million Holdings in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)

Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,302,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the quarter. ServiceSource International accounts for 2.9% of Edenbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Edenbrook Capital LLC owned 20.74% of ServiceSource International worth $20,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ServiceSource International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in ServiceSource International in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in ServiceSource International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 57,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

SREV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. 205,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,846. The company has a market cap of $144.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $1.63.

ServiceSource International ( NASDAQ:SREV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.80 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 5.14%.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 37,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $41,721.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,978,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,286,675.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 408,678 shares of company stock valued at $513,535. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SREV shares. TheStreet raised ServiceSource International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceSource International in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

