EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,419,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368,600 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 3.7% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned 0.73% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $482,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axon Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $15,248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,523,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 33,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 434,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,382,000 after purchasing an additional 238,319 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIS shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.96.

NYSE FIS traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.68. 3,195,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,844,288. The company has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.08 and a 200 day moving average of $104.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

