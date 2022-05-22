EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,420 shares during the quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $7,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,966,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,289,389,000 after buying an additional 8,157,761 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,787,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $833,159,000 after buying an additional 654,751 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,027,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $719,423,000 after acquiring an additional 386,159 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,311,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $413,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,196,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $372,572,000 after acquiring an additional 365,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CNQ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.35.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.77.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. Research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

