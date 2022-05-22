EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Has $249.54 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 353,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 145,052 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 1.9% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $249,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $28.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $572.57. 1,513,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,296. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $674.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $667.21. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $519.32 and a one year high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

