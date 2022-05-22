EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,856,036 shares during the quarter. Gentex accounts for 2.1% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $271,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $29.83. 1,214,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.83.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

In other Gentex news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 15,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $485,547.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $1,789,327.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,534 shares of company stock worth $3,921,228. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

