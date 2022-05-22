EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Reduces Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,679,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,449,457 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 5.4% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $703,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 28,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 17,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,976,384 shares of company stock valued at $105,795,602.

BAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

NYSE:BAM traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.09. 1,981,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.52.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.