eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Receives $16.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ EFTR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 18.38 and a quick ratio of 18.38. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EFTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 22,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $41,596.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,375.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,462 shares of company stock valued at $110,221.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $337,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

