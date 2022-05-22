Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.37-$1.37 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.03 billion-$6.03 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of ESALY stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. Eisai has a 1-year low of $41.18 and a 1-year high of $129.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.84.

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

