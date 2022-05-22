Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 13.4% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $18,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 289,490 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.9% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at $40,629,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.1% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $55,070,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,169,012 shares of company stock valued at $332,350,306. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.56.

NYSE:LLY opened at $298.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.50 and a fifty-two week high of $314.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.90. The stock has a market cap of $283.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

