Empty Set Dollar (ESD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,086.00

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $2.22 million and $1,086.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.53 or 0.12617723 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 477.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.14 or 0.00492471 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00033635 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008606 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.