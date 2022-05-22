Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $103.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $114.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.75.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.71. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,366,421.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,000.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,683 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,777 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 392.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 16,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 30,356 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

