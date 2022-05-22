Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,675 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $12,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Endava by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Endava by 16,468.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Endava by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 49,593 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Endava by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Endava by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,144,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Endava stock opened at $95.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.25 and its 200-day moving average is $131.41. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Endava had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

