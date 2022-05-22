Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,400 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,372,000 after acquiring an additional 186,505 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,427,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,160,000 after acquiring an additional 57,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,871,000 after acquiring an additional 438,637 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,232,000 after acquiring an additional 167,983 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,995,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.62. The stock had a trading volume of 893,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,605. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.19 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

